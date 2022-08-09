North Alabama tennis coach and player recall tennis star Serena Williams' impact on the sport

One of the greatest and culturally impactful sports figures, Serena Williams, is stepping away after a stellar 27-year professional career.
The legend first picked up a tennis racket at the age of 3, and since then, she’s gone on to become one of the greatest sports figures ever.
Her impact on the sports community has been felt all over, including right here in the Rocket City.
Alabama A&M head tennis coach Willis Mbandi and high school state tennis champion Ryen Walker opened up about the impact Williams has had on them and the sport.
"I could compare her to the Michael Jordan of tennis. Every young Black girl playing tennis across the world wanted to be like Serena," said Mbandi.
"One of the — if not the best women’s tennis player in the world," said Walker.
The influence Serena Williams has on the game of tennis reaches people of all ages, races and genders.
Mbandi said a few of his players try to emulate the woman with 39 Grand Slam victories.
"I find myself talking with a lot of my female tennis players about Serena and how she plays and how she competes," said Mbandi. "I had a girl who used to call herself 'Little Serena.'"
Even Walker has taken some of what Williams does well and applies it to his game.
"It’s crazy how hard she hits the ball. I try to hit my serve pretty hard, like her," Williams said.
Beyond the litany of accomplishments that Williams has garnered over her illustrious career, being a role model, consummate professional and inspiration are what Walker and Mbandi appreciate most.
"She defied so many odds doing that, and obviously, her dad teaching her how to play, that was really cool. Just realizing that she obviously made it from such a tough area. If she can do it, then so many other people can, and I can, also," said Walker.
"The way she’s carried herself. The way she’s competed from a young age. She’s been a beautiful gift to all tennis players watching her play," said Mbandi.
Williams announced her retirement in an open letter.
The 40-year-old Williams said she's been reluctant to admit that she has moved on from playing tennis. She said she doesn't like to look at this as a retirement but as an evolution, giving her time to focus more on family.