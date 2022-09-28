North Alabama teen drivers get lesson on road safety, distracted driving

North Alabama teen drivers will get a lesson in road safety Wednesday.
Children's of Alabama, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) and other organizations have teamed up to present UR KEYS 2 DRV (Your Keys to Drive).
About 300 8th to 12th graders will get the opportunity to experience a drunk driving scenario utilizing a simulator.
Students will also hear from speakers who have been impacted by the deadly effects of teenage crashes.
There will be presentations about distracted driving, too.
According to Alabama transportation leaders, car crashes are the second-leading cause of death for teenagers in the country. Inexperience behind the wheel and distractions are a big reason why.
On Wednesday, officials will try to lower those numbers and get ahead of the curve to keep teens safe.
The presentation is at the Marriott Shoals Hotel & Convention Center on Hightower Place in Florence from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.