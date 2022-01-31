North Alabama teams look ahead to basketball playoffs

The end of the high school basketball regular season is almost here.
Across North Alabama, some of the state’s best teams will play their final area games before tournaments kick off over the weekend.
This year, Grissom, Sparkman and Lee are ranked among MaxPreps’ best teams in the state.
With a ranking of the sort, it would make sense to think that either the Tigers or Senators would lead their 7A area. Neither do. Instead, Huntsville sits in first place with a chance to lock up the area Tuesday with a win over Sparkman.
“We’re excited to be in that position,” Huntsville head coach Christian Schweers said. “It’s probably a position that no one else thought that we would be in, outside looking in.”
Looking ahead to the postseason, Schweers said having such a difficult area — with teams like Sparkman and Grissom — has been the best preparation for what comes next.
“When you’re having to go through two top-5 teams in your area to get out, it’s obviously gonna make you more ready for the next game and the next round. The reality is, we’ve been testing ourselves all year long,” he said.
Over in Hazel Green, the Trojans have had quite the up-and-down season. Head coach Jeremy Crutcher called the squad’s 2-7 start rough and unexpected but said everything started to come together when they beat Buckhorn.
“From that point, we went (on a) 10-game win streak. We had a lot of fun,” he said. “When you’re winning, it's always like it's a cure to all issues.”
The hot streak brought the team back over .500, where they’ve stayed. And even though the Trojans aren’t highly ranked heading into the playoffs, the team is confident that they have what it takes.
“They know we can win,” Crutcher said. “We firmly believe we can win a 6A state championship. We think we got everything we need. We may not shoot it the best but, everything else, we feel like we can take care of.”