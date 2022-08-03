North Alabama teachers bracing for tough school safety questions from students

Many North Alabama students and teachers are headed back to school this week, with that Texas elementary school shooting on their minds.
And teachers are bracing for some tough question - from students - about school safety.
At Madison's Rainbow Elementary, Maria Adams has spent days setting up her kindergarten classroom.
"With kindergarten, they don’t really have a filter so they might bluntly ask “did you hear about that shooter in the school,"
Just as North Alabama students were starting their summer breaks, a gunman shot and killed 19 fourth graders and two teachers at a Texas school.
Adams admits, that's a tough topic to tackle for any age group, but even tougher to twist into tiny-tot terms.
"I’ve really just gone with the approach of sometimes bad things happen n the word and its our job to be prepared if anything happens."
JaVae Parham oversees Wellstone's school counseling program, and says teacher should let the little ones lead those conversations, listen, and learn from them.
"Even in the child's apprehension, you can kind of learn from them in exploring why they may be anxious about it or or wy they may be apprehensive to return back to school."
Counselors and teachers everywhere agree there's no way to paint a pretty picture of such a dark topic.
But when those questions come, Maria Adams knows exactly how she'll respond.
"Miss Adams is here to keep you safe at school so you have nothing to worry about."