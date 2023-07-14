North Alabama takes on UAC Media Days

The United Athletic Conference officially kicked off its inaugural NCAA Division I FCS football season with the conference's Media Day Friday, July 14, in Arlington, Texas, at Texas Live!
Head coaches and student-athlete representatives from all 10 schools met for a full day of activity. In addition to media availability, which was streamed live ESPN+, coaches and student-athletes participated in promotional content, along with other activities.
North Alabama head coach Brent Dearmon, senior wide receiver Takairee Kenebrew, and junior defensive back K.J. Trujillo, will represented the Lions. The day began with the reveal of the official United Athletic Conference logo and address from the executive director of the UAC, Oliver Luck.