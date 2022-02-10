North Alabama small businesses feeling the effects of inflation

Record-high inflation numbers are putting a serious strain on some local businesses.
Trey Johnson, owner of Big Shakes on University Drive in Huntsville, said ever since he acquired the business, the prices on everything have regularly increased.
He’s owned Big Shakes since January 2021.
"Since then, I've went through an increase almost about every 30 days," said Johnson.
Currently, inflation numbers have reached highs that haven't been seen in 40 years, which is affecting Johnson's business — especially on paper products, which is up 30% from when he initially opened Big Shakes.
"We have to get creative with our pricing, get creative with our events to bring more customers in to offset that cost (that) us owners are enduring," said Johnson.
Part of that creativity to lure more paying customers into Big Shakes is live music on Friday and Saturday nights, along with comedy and karaoke nights.
"In order for us to stay in business and be profitable, we have to come up with different ways like that to stay afloat," said Johnson.
In addition to high inflation numbers, Johnson said they're facing a labor shortage. He said he understands it's a nationwide issue, but it's a tough time for businesses, so he asks that consumers continue to be patient.
At Big Shakes, he said, he wants customers to know that even when times are difficult, they will continue to provide the best product for their customers.