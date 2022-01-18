North Alabama schools shift to virtual learning due to Covid

The following North Alabama schools have transitions to remote learning this week due to Covid-19.
This list will be updated as new information is released.
Albertville City Schools: E-Learning Wednesday through Friday
Athens City Schools: E-learning Wednesday through Friday
Decatur City Schools: E-learning through Friday
FAME Academy at Brookhill Elementary: E-Learning through Friday
Florence City Schools: E-Learning Wednesday through Friday
Lauderdale County Schools: E-Learning through Friday
Lawrence County Schools: E-learning through Friday
Marshall County Schools: Wednesday attendance optional; E-learning Thursday, Friday and Monday.
Muscle Shoals City Schools: E-Learning through Friday
Russellville City Schools: E-Learning through Friday
Scottsboro City Schools: E-learning Wednesday through Friday
Sheffield City Schools: E-learning Wednesday through Friday
Sugar Creek Elementary School: E-Learning through Friday
Tanner Elementary/High School: E-Learning through Friday