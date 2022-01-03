North Alabama schools delay starts, close Tuesday due to wintry weather

Schools in North Alabama are starting to announce delays and closures for Tuesday due to road and weather conditions.
WAAY 31 will update this list as announcements are made.
Boaz City Schools — Two-hour delay
Huntsville City Schools — Two-hour delay
Madison City Schools — Two-hour delay for students only
Madison County Schools — Two-hour delay
Marshall County Schools — Three-hour delay
Riverchase Christian Academy (Fayetteville, Tennessee) — Closed
Scottsboro City Schools — Two-hour delay
St. John Paul II Catholic High School — Two-hour delay