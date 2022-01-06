 Skip to main content
...Black Ice possible for portions of the Tennessee Valley...

Lingering moisture from recent rain and a wintry mix, in combination
with cold air moving into the region, has created patches of black
ice on a number of area roadways, including some major highways.
Bridges and overpasses, and roads that are in normally shaded areas
or are on the north aspect of higher terrain are especially at risk.
For a complete list of affected roadways, consult local media or the
state department of transportation.

Black ice can be especially dangerous because you may not be able to
see it until you have already encountered it. If traveling, use
extreme caution, especially on bridges, overpasses, and in curves and
in making turns. Do not assume that a well traveled road will be
completely free of ice.

Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet,
for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service
in Huntsville.

North Alabama schools closing, moving to virtual learning Friday due to winter weather concerns

  • Updated
  • 0
SCHOOLS WEB IMAGE.jpg

With the threat of wintry weather approaching North Alabama, some school systems are making plans to deal with potential impacts on Thursday and Friday.

This list will be updated as we get more information.

Albertville City Schools: E-learning Friday

Arab City Schools: E-learning Friday

Athens City Schools: 2-hour delay

Boaz City Schools: E-learning Friday

Calhoun Community College: Closed Friday

Cornerstone Christian Academy: E-learning Friday

Cullman County Schools: E-learning Friday

Decatur City Schools: 2-hour delay

Decatur Heritage Christian Academy: 2-hour delay

DeKalb County Schools: E-learning Friday

Drake State Community & Technical College: Opening 10 a.m.

Fort Payne City Schools: E-learning Friday

Guntersville City Schools: E-learning Friday

Hartselle City Schools: 2-hour delay Friday

Heritage Christian Academy: Closed Friday

Huntsville City Schools: E-learning Friday

Jackson County Schools: E-learning Friday

Lauderdale County Schools: Closed Friday

Lawrence County Schools: E-learning Friday

Limestone County Schools: 2-hour delay Friday

Lincoln Academy: Closed Friday

Lincoln County, TN Schools: Closed Friday

Lindsey Lane Christian Academy: 2-hour delay Friday

Madison City Schools: E-learning Friday

Madison County Schools: Closed Friday

Mars Hill Bible School: Opens at 10 a.m. Friday

Marshall County Schools: E-learning Friday

Morgan County Schools: E-learning Friday

Muscle Shoals City Schools: 2-hour delay Friday

Northeast Alabama Community College: Opens at 10 a.m. Friday

Northwest-Shoals Community College Phil Campbell and Shoals campuses: Open at 10 a.m. Friday

Russellville City Schools: 2-hour delay Friday

Scottsboro City Schools: E-learning Friday

St. John Paul II Catholic High School: Closed Friday

Tuscumbia City Schools: 2-hour delay Friday

University of Alabama in Huntsville: E-learning Friday

Valley Fellowship Christian Academy: Closed Friday

Wallace State Community College: Closed Friday

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com