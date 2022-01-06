North Alabama schools closing, moving to virtual learning Friday due to winter weather concerns

With the threat of wintry weather approaching North Alabama, some school systems are making plans to deal with potential impacts on Thursday and Friday.
This list will be updated as we get more information.
Albertville City Schools: E-learning Friday
Arab City Schools: E-learning Friday
Athens City Schools: 2-hour delay
Boaz City Schools: E-learning Friday
Calhoun Community College: Closed Friday
Cornerstone Christian Academy: E-learning Friday
Cullman County Schools: E-learning Friday
Decatur City Schools: 2-hour delay
Decatur Heritage Christian Academy: 2-hour delay
DeKalb County Schools: E-learning Friday
Drake State Community & Technical College: Opening 10 a.m.
Fort Payne City Schools: E-learning Friday
Guntersville City Schools: E-learning Friday
Hartselle City Schools: 2-hour delay Friday
Heritage Christian Academy: Closed Friday
Huntsville City Schools: E-learning Friday
Jackson County Schools: E-learning Friday
Lauderdale County Schools: Closed Friday
Lawrence County Schools: E-learning Friday
Limestone County Schools: 2-hour delay Friday
Lincoln Academy: Closed Friday
Lincoln County, TN Schools: Closed Friday
Lindsey Lane Christian Academy: 2-hour delay Friday
Madison City Schools: E-learning Friday
Madison County Schools: Closed Friday
Mars Hill Bible School: Opens at 10 a.m. Friday
Marshall County Schools: E-learning Friday
Morgan County Schools: E-learning Friday
Muscle Shoals City Schools: 2-hour delay Friday
Northeast Alabama Community College: Opens at 10 a.m. Friday
Northwest-Shoals Community College Phil Campbell and Shoals campuses: Open at 10 a.m. Friday
Russellville City Schools: 2-hour delay Friday
Scottsboro City Schools: E-learning Friday
St. John Paul II Catholic High School: Closed Friday
Tuscumbia City Schools: 2-hour delay Friday
University of Alabama in Huntsville: E-learning Friday
Valley Fellowship Christian Academy: Closed Friday
Wallace State Community College: Closed Friday