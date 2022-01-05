North Alabama schools closing, changing schedules for Thursday, Friday winter weather dangers

With the threat of wintry weather approaching North Alabama, some school systems are making plans to deal with potential impacts on Thursday and Friday.
Get WAAY 31’s most accurate weather information HERE and download our StormTracker Weather app HERE
This list will be updated as we get more information:
Albertville City Schools: E-learning days Thursday and Friday
Arab City Schools: E-learning day Thursday
Boaz City Schools: E-learning day Thursday
DeKalb County Schools: E-learning days Thursday and Friday
Guntersville City Schools: E-Learning Thursday
Jackson County Schools: E-learning days Thursday and Friday
Marshall County Schools: E-learning Thursday and Friday
Muscle Shoals City Schools: Closed Thursday
Scottsboro City Schools: E-learning days Thursday and Friday
Sheffield City Schools: Closed Thursday
Shoals Christian School and Day care: Closed Thursday
Tuscumbia City Schools: Closed Thursday