North Alabama schools announce delays, closures, virtual learning due to weather, Covid

The following North Alabama schools have announced a delay or closure during the week of Jan. 18 due to Covid-19 or the weather.
This list will be updated as new information is released.
FAME Academy at Brookhill Elementary: E-Learning through Friday due to Covid-19
Florence City Schools: E-Learning Wednesday through Friday due to Covid-19
Ider School: E-Learning Tuesday due to weather
Jackson County Schools: 2-hour delay Tuesday due to weather
Lauderdale County Schools: E-Learning through Friday due to Covid-19
Lincoln County (Tenn.) Schools: Closed Tuesday due to Covid-19/weather
Muscle Shoals City Schools: E-Learning through Friday due to Covid-19
Riverside Christian Academy: Closed Tuesday due to weather
Sugar Creek Elementary School: E-Learning through Friday due to Covid-19
Tanner Elementary/High School: E-Learning through Friday due to Covid-19
Valley Head School: E-Learning Tuesday due to weather