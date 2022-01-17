 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

North Alabama schools announce delays, closures, virtual learning due to weather, Covid

  • Updated
  • 0
SCHOOLS WEB IMAGE.jpg

The following North Alabama schools have announced a delay or closure during the week of Jan. 18 due to Covid-19 or the weather.

This list will be updated as new information is released.

FAME Academy at Brookhill Elementary: E-Learning through Friday due to Covid-19

Florence City Schools: E-Learning Wednesday through Friday due to Covid-19

Ider School: E-Learning Tuesday due to weather

Jackson County Schools: 2-hour delay Tuesday due to weather

Lauderdale County Schools: E-Learning through Friday due to Covid-19

Lincoln County (Tenn.) Schools: Closed Tuesday due to Covid-19/weather

Muscle Shoals City Schools: E-Learning through Friday due to Covid-19

Riverside Christian Academy: Closed Tuesday due to weather

Sugar Creek Elementary School: E-Learning through Friday due to Covid-19

Tanner Elementary/High School: E-Learning through Friday due to Covid-19

Valley Head School: E-Learning Tuesday due to weather

Recommended for you