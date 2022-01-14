North Alabama school systems forced to move to virtual learning as Covid-19 cases climb

Covid-19 cases are forcing North Alabama schools to shut their doors to in-person learning.
Parents and teachers are now scrambling to make the transition back to virtual learning instead.
Britney Smith is a Hartselle City Schools parent with two kids under the age of 6.
"They wake up and ask things like, 'Today, do we go to school or are we going to be home?'" said Smith.
The transition back to virtual learning is one that comes with challenges.
"I can understand and empathize with parents, because being a 12-month employee, I have to find accommodations for my children as well," said Smith.
Despite breaking routine, Smith applauds the district for making a shift due to health concerns.
"It's a good way to keep kids learning and keep them involved and educated without having to completely shut the school down," said Smith.
Hartselle City Schools isn't alone in feeling the weight of Covid-19 cases. It's one of seven North Alabama districts shutting their doors due to a surge among students and staff.
It's a decision the superintendent of Hartselle City Schools says was the right one.
"We had to move to virtual because of staffing issues," said Dee Dee Jones, superintendent of Hartselle City Schools.
The concern is not just for staff but students, too. On Thursday, Hartselle City Schools had 11% of its students out sick and 20% of its employees.
"Just this past week, we have watched numbers double and triple since Monday," said Jones.
The effort by North Alabama schools comes as children are hospitalized with the coronavirus at an all-time pandemic high.
Pediatricians are stunned by the overload of cases.
"I have never seen a virus sweep an entire continent in a week," said Dr. David Kimberlin.
To keep up with the cases, Hartselle City Schools created a portal for parents to communicate with the district when their child tests positive for the virus.
"We will monitor and take a look at the numbers," said Jones.
Right now, Hartselle City Schools is planning to resume in-person learning on Tuesday. That could change if cases rise.
"We know our students are best when they're here, and we want to offer that," said Jones.
Decatur City Schools, Russellville City Schools and Lawrence County Schools are all virtual until at least Jan. 24.