 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm to Impact the Tennessee Valley on Sunday...

A strong low pressure system will move across the region this
weekend and bring wet accumulating snowfall. Rain will begin to mix
with snow early Sunday morning, changing to all snow during the late
morning into the afternoon hours.

Wet snowfall accumulations are possible, with an inch or less likely
in northwest and north central Alabama. Heavier snowfall is expected
in southern middle Tennessee and far northeast Alabama where Winter
Storm Watches are in effect.

This snowfall forecast remains uncertain and are likely to undergo
further revisions in future forecast updates. Please keep checking
for updated information this weekend. Due to the likelihood for cold
temperatures in the wake of the departing system, any snow on the
ground is likely to linger into Monday and could cause hazardous
driving conditions Sunday night into early Monday morning.

Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet,
for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service
in Huntsville.

North Alabama school systems forced to move to virtual learning as Covid-19 cases climb

  • Updated
  • 0
Hartselle High School

Covid-19 cases are forcing North Alabama schools to shut their doors to in-person learning.

Parents and teachers are now scrambling to make the transition back to virtual learning instead. 

Britney Smith is a Hartselle City Schools parent with two kids under the age of 6.

"They wake up and ask things like, 'Today, do we go to school or are we going to be home?'" said Smith.

The transition back to virtual learning is one that comes with challenges.

"I can understand and empathize with parents, because being a 12-month employee, I have to find accommodations for my children as well," said Smith.

Despite breaking routine, Smith applauds the district for making a shift due to health concerns.

"It's a good way to keep kids learning and keep them involved and educated without having to completely shut the school down," said Smith.

Hartselle City Schools isn't alone in feeling the weight of Covid-19 cases. It's one of seven North Alabama districts shutting their doors due to a surge among students and staff.

It's a decision the superintendent of Hartselle City Schools says was the right one.

"We had to move to virtual because of staffing issues," said Dee Dee Jones, superintendent of Hartselle City Schools.

The concern is not just for staff but students, too. On Thursday, Hartselle City Schools had 11% of its students out sick and 20% of its employees.

"Just this past week, we have watched numbers double and triple since Monday," said Jones.

The effort by North Alabama schools comes as children are hospitalized with the coronavirus at an all-time pandemic high.

Pediatricians are stunned by the overload of cases.

"I have never seen a virus sweep an entire continent in a week," said Dr. David Kimberlin.

To keep up with the cases, Hartselle City Schools created a portal for parents to communicate with the district when their child tests positive for the virus.

"We will monitor and take a look at the numbers," said Jones.

Right now, Hartselle City Schools is planning to resume in-person learning on Tuesday. That could change if cases rise.

"We know our students are best when they're here, and we want to offer that," said Jones.

Decatur City Schools, Russellville City Schools and Lawrence County Schools are all virtual until at least Jan. 24.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you