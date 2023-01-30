North Alabama residents voice anger, sadness after release of bodycam footage in Tyre Nichols attack

Outrage over bodycam footage showing multiple Memphis officers beating 29-year-old Tyre Nichols continues to be a hot topic, even here in North Alabama.
Plenty of anger, frustration and even sadness permeated through various neighborhoods in Huntsville over the weekend. While most didn't feel comfortable speaking to WAAY 31 on camera, plenty of people shared their hurt after seeing the bodycam footage that was released Friday.
A former Black Student Alliance president who attended the University of North Alabama was vocal about the need for bodycam footage and why it's important that it always be released.
"I think it’s important for the world to see it so people can be held accountable. Until people are fully held accountable, we need to make sure that we have the proof and have the documentation, because many times, we know it’s gone from our word against theirs," said Rahsaun Fletcher.
Fletcher said he was hit hardest when seeing Nichols cry out for his mom after being kicked, stunned and punched.
"What came to my mind was actually my mom," he said. "My mom and I have a great relationship, and she told me her biggest fear was actually losing me. So watching the video and hearing him call out to his mother, I immediately thought of my mom."
Nichols died three days after the attack. Five officers have been indicted on several charges, including second-degree murder, for their alleged roles in his death.
Two other Memphis Police Department officers were relieved of duty for their actions related to the incident, while two EMTs and a lieutenant with the Memphis Fire Department were fired.
Meanwhile, Nichols' mother has started a gofundme to raise money to support the family as they grieve and create a memorial skate park for Nichols. As of Monday evening, more than $1.2 million had been donated.
Nichols' funeral is set for Wednesday in Memphis.