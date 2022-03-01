North Alabama residents prepare for uncertainty from Ukraine, Russia war

As the world looks toward Eastern Europe to see how the conflict will unfold, people are preparing for the possible repercussions right here in North Alabama.
Bullet & Barrel in Huntsville is more than 5,000 miles away from the war happening in Ukraine, but over the weekend, they saw gun and ammunition sales quadruple.
Most people WAAY31 spoke with are not worried about conflict traveling all the way to North Alabama, but they are worried about how the conflict could impact our resources.
"You know it's scary, even to be here in Huntsville, Alabama. It's scary," says Madison County resident Beverly Lang.
When people look at what is happening overseas, they say it's difficult not to be concerned.
"I'm looking at the TV right now. I'm watching bombs falling on Kyiv. You know that's real, that's happening," says local resident Jimmy Fish.
Many citizens are preparing for how the unrest could impact resources in North Alabama.
"You know, as soon as we saw that Putin had decided to attack or launch, I told my husband let's go to the gas station. It's 10 o' clock and night but let’s go fill up," says Lang.
Filling up on gas, grabbing a few extra cans of food, and even taking all of their money out of the bank.
"Everything I could possibly get out so I could just stop in this point in time, not make money but not lose money," explains Lang.
In addition to having cash on hand, some people want ammunition. The general manger of Bullet & Barrel said this past Sunday, sales were four times higher than normal.
"I think when there is uncertainty in the world and things that may be outside of our control, there's always that push to go buy a firearm," says general manager Louis Southard.
People are taking any necessary precautions to protect the ones they love.
"This is about taking care of family, the ones you love, take care of yourself for crying out loud," says Fish.
There is a difference between panic buying and simply taking a few extra precautions. Fish and Lang both say it is important not to hoard canned goods, toilet paper, or gasoline, however don't wait until the last minute to restock on those goods either.