North Alabama reflects on the 22nd anniversary of 9/11

We remember the thousands of lives lost on September 11th, 2001, a tragic day that changed the course of America.
On the 22nd anniversary of 9/11 people in North Alabama reflect and remember the many lives that were lost.
Retired Army Lieutenant General John Riggs is in Huntsville this week for the Aircraft Survivability Equipment Symposium at the Von Braun Center.
Riggs was working at the Pentagon on September 11th, 2001 and remembers the very moment when the plane struck the building.
Retired Army LTG. John Riggs said, “It was extremely loud, extremely violent, a lot of smoke, a lot of fire. I lost some very dear friends on that particular day. The section that it hit was the Army G-1 and personnel section and it wound up burning for two or three days. And quite candidly it changed our whole world.”
Riggs said it's a day he will never forget and he especially remembers his colleagues in the military who were killed at the Pentagon.
Across the globe in Australia, Deven Pather was just in 8th grade at the time and he remembers hearing the news of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
Pather explained, “There were no cartoons, there were no tv shows, it was just the news. And it was the most shocking, crazy incident that just brought Australia to a standstill. I was quite young, the images were mind blowing and disturbing.”
These moments Pather says he will never forget and says he was born to be a pilot. Today he flew a flight from Huntsville to Washington, D.C.
Air travel in the United States and globally changed forever after 9/11.
Pather spoke about the security measures on flights today. Pather said, “The cockpit door has to remain closed, we don’t open it for anybody even if there is something going on in the back. We don’t compromise the safety of the airplane.”