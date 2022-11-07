North Alabama pharmacies, urgent care centers overwhelmed by high volume of flu activity

Alabama is one of three states with higher flu activity than the rest of the nation, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, the state hasn't seen a volume of flu-like activity this high for this time of year since the 2009 H1N1, or swine flu, pandemic.
North Alabama urgent care centers and pharmacies are feeling the brunt of the flu activity.
ApproXie Urgent Care has three locations, but their Madison location alone is seeing upwards of 150 patients a day. The founder said they are bursting at the seams.
Sick patients are tested for the three main respiratory illnesses spreading quickly in the community: influenza, COVID-19 and RSV.
ApproXie has rapid and PCR tests that test for all three illnesses, but most patients are testing positive for the flu.
For people with mild symptoms, ApproXie founder Dr. Nemil Shah said it's a good idea to opt for the PCR test, since a rapid test could come back with a false negative.
"Sometimes, those tests come back negative because they're immunoassay tests, and you may be too early or your viral count may not be high enough. So we retest them for PCR testing, which is a higher grade molecular test," said Shah.
He said the rapid tests aren't faulty; they just need a higher viral count to detect the virus.
As urgent care centers tackle the surge in flu cases, tests are becoming more difficult to find. Shah said he has heard from patients who have been to several other doctors' offices but couldn't get an appointment due to the high demand.
Along with long wait times, some places are completely out of tests.
"We're seeing, you know, back orders of the rapid influenza test and back orders of RSV. When there's just a surge in demand, it's hard to predict what supply is looking like," said Shah.
ApproXie Urgent Care stocked up on tests about two weeks ago, and Shah said they have plenty of tests for now.
Pharmacists are also feeling the impact from this surge in flu cases, and some pharmacies in Madison County are sold out of medications for treating flu or its symptoms.
In the last seven days, Star Discount Pharmacy in Huntsville has given out 108 doses of Xofluza. To put it in perspective, the pharmacy has given out just under 200 doses since the first of the year, so more than half have been in the last week alone.
Luckily, Star Discount Pharmacy has plenty of flu medicine available and is getting shipments of Xofluza and Tamiflu every day.
Since it is a local pharmacy, Star Discount is able to order from multiple providers and doesn't have the same limits as corporate pharmacies like Walgreens and Walmart. This means Star Discount can keep up with demand, while many big-name pharmacies are running out.
"We've not only some of our patients, but we've actually been transferring prescriptions to other pharmacies. Seems like Walgreens can't keep it in stock, some CVS as well," said Star Discount pharmacist Trent McLemore.
He is confident Star Discount Pharmacy will continue to have enough supplies to not only treat their patients, but also patients who have to leave their usual pharmacy to fill a prescription.
Star Discount also has flu shots available, and McLemore said for those who haven't gotten the shot, it's not too late. Flu season typically runs through February, so this has been an unusually early and rampant start to a flu season that could last for months.