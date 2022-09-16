North Alabama parents turn to secondhand shopping as inflation rises

Secondhand shopping is booming.
Rising inflation has led to an increase in the cost of clothing, and some parents are now shifting gears to make ends meet.
"I have a 4-and-a-half-year-old and an almost-2-year-old," said mom Larkin Plaks.
The cost of buying clothing for two kids adds up fast.
"I know they're just going to spill stuff on it or get it dirty," said Plaks.
Plaks said secondhand shopping is her go-to.
"I don't feel quite as bad when they ruin stuff when I paid a couple dollars for it, rather than a $30 new T-shirt," said Plaks.
Inflation is now causing the price of items to skyrocket, making secondhand shopping even more worthwhile.
"With the rising costs of just basic stuff like food and clothes and shipping delays, it's hard to get the stuff you need at a good price, but that's exactly what the consignment sale is for," said Plaks.
A recommerce report by OfferUp found 93% of Americans say inflation impacts their decision to buy secondhand. In five years, the report says, recommerce will grow by 80%.
"Buying stuff used or gently used has definitely gone up, because it's there, it's easier and it's cheaper," said Plaks.
MOMsMart is a semiannual sale put on by Huntsville Area Mothers of Multiples.
Clothing, strollers, books and more are all accessible at around 30% off the retail price.
"It's definitely a nice option to have, with the prices of everything rising," said Stephanie Slette, vice president of Huntsville Area Mothers of Multiples. "To be able to buy the equipment, the gear and the clothing at prices that are more affordable times three."
On Saturday, select items at Trinity United Methodist Church are 50% off. Shopping starts at 8 a.m.
Donations are also accepted for Huntsville Hospital's NICU. Last March, MOMsMart raised $1,500 for the hospital.