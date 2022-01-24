North Alabama parents scramble to find child care options during remote learning

Starting Monday, Huntsville City Schools will be going virtual all week long because of an increase in COVID cases.
Parents with the district spent their weekend planning on what to do when their kids start learning from home.
For some, a weekend just isn't enough time to prepare.
"I'm lowkey panicking and freaking out," said Brandie Hyland-Stone.
Hyland-Stone has a packed schedule with several doctors appointments, picking up her daughters laptop and other errands to run this week.
Her husband is away for work, so she's not sure what to do with her 7-year-old daughter.
“Do I push her onto another single mom, because that’s all I know, or do I take her everywhere because that other single mom has three kids of her own that she’s got to take through school," she wonders.
Huntsville City Schools reported nearly 500 COVID cases among students and staff last week.
That's why the school district will have students log onto school starting Monday.
Great school attendance is something Hyland-Stone cares about. So, it's frustrating that her own doctors appointments may force her daughter to miss school.
“I have canceled doctors appointments specifically for my daughter so that way she can be in school, and now she’s got to miss school because I have doctor appointments that I can’t cancel," said Hyland-Stone.
For now, she's still unsure what to do, but will take it one day at a time.
“I think it’s all just a big mess. It’s a giant fiasco," she said.
Huntsville City School employees have to go to school during the remote learning. They're told to contact their supervisor if there are any questions.