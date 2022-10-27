North Alabama nurse navigator explains the importance of quality support systems for cancer patients

From wearing pink to attending all-pink events, people near and far are rallying to raise awareness and support for those fighting breast cancer.
As a nurse navigator with the North Alabama Cancer Center, Jamie White sees patients on the day they get their cancer diagnosis.
"When you're first diagnosed with cancer, you're hit with so many different appointments, so many different medicines and plans and options and opinions, so it's hard to keep everything together when you first hear those words: cancer," she explained.
It's why her role as the nurse navigator is vital. She assists with any barriers to treatment.
"I help guide patients who are newly diagnosed with cancer through their entire cancer journey. Whether it be with surgical appointments, biopsy appointments, radiation, chemotherapy — I help them keep up with all of that," she said.
She serves as the single point of contact as patients move through treatment, but when it comes to their support team, White said there's a more important role that patients need filled. That's the role of a caregiver, and it doesn't have to be just one.
"We have a lot of people who have multiple caregivers," she said. "I love to have patients come in and call them back, and they have six people with them, and they ask if they brought too many. No. Bring them all. We love to see them."
From the first visit to the last, White said, you need people to help you along the way. Don't worry about being a burden.
"Just know that you're not. Most of the time, your family members want to help you. It gives them something to do," she explained. "So if you feel like you're burdening somebody, you're actually helping them by giving them something to do. If nothing else, it's helping them feel better. They want to help, they want to do something — give them any kind of chore. Most of them will do it. If you don't have somebody, we'll find somebody, or I will be that somebody for you."
After all, cancer is scary enough, and you shouldn't feel like you're walking alone through the treatment process.
