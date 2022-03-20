North Alabama, national agencies report increase in online sex crime calls involving children

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has released alarming new data in a report showing the center received a record number of tips to its CyberTipline last year, including an increase in tips about children being enticed online to share sexual images or to meet in person for sex.
The center says its tip line saw a 35% increase in reports of potential sexual abuse in just a year, with a 17% rise in reports of children being enticed online for sexual purposes.
"We just knew, unfortunately, that perpetrators would definitely have more of an opening to do what they do," said Beth Jackson, a therapist and program manager for the National Children's Advocacy Center in Huntsville.
Jackson said with more children getting online, she isn't surprised with the report's findings.
The center is seeing the same trends in North Alabama.
"When talking with our law enforcement, we are finding that there is a digital component that is more often involved with some of the cases that are coming through our multiple disciplinary team," Jackson said.
Jackson said a lot more parents are reaching out to them, concerned with this trend and wanting to know what they should do to protect their children. She said it all starts with a conversation.
"We have to be able to talk about sex, because kids and teenagers are curious, and so another important piece is just get used to it, get comfortable with it, so you are the go-to person for your child when something like this comes up," Jackson said.
She said parents should remind their children, "No matter what, we don't want you to be exploited. We don't want you to be manipulated. You're not going to be in trouble ... Come and talk to me any time something happens, because we could all sometimes make poor choices."
Parents can also monitor who their children are talking to online and what they're about to help keep children safe. Jackson said in a lot of these cases, the child is talking to someone the family knows.
Social media sites such as Instagram and Facebook are also doing their part by actively tracking and removing suspected sexual content involving children and reporting those instances to the Center for Missing and Exploited Children.