North Alabama mothers concerned about baby formula recall

The FDA says they're investigating, after four infants became sick after eating.
A recall has been issued for Similac - Alimentum and EleCare formula, all manufactured at a facility in Michigan.
All four babies, from Texas - Ohio and Minnesota, were hospitalized.
The FDA says one death is possibly contributed to bacteria found in formula.
One mother in Huntsville says all signs point to her baby having salmonella poisoning.
"I mean, I had a lifeless baby in my hands," said Kennedy Smith, mother of a one-year-old.
Smith's baby boy recently has been pretty sick.
Smith says she was feeding him EleCare, one of the recently recalled formulas that the FDA is urging parents to stay away from, if it was produced at the Michigan facility.
"In December I bought a bulk of formula and from December in that formula, he started having diarrhea, low-grade fevers daily. He would not want to eat, be fussy," said Smith.
Prior to the FDA announcing the recall, Smith recalls what the past six days have been like for she and her son.
"On Sunday, he refused all food. By Tuesday, he was projectile vomiting any liquids going in. So, by Thursday morning, we took him down to UAB to get him looked at because he was getting dehydrated," said Smith.
Her experience at UAB Hospital was not a good one.
"They refused to treat him, turned him away, said it was UTI or whatever. Didn’t run any test," said Smith.
But Smith says she knew something was wrong.
Once she became aware of the recall - she took her son to Huntsville Hospital where doctors said what her baby was experiencing could be related to the recall on EleCare.
To try to confirm, they provided smith with a stool sample kit, but there’s just one problem.
"As of right now he has no stool, because he hasn’t eaten anything since Sunday of last week," said Smith.
Smith says she's making sure her child stays hydrated.
Due to her baby's health, she says EleCare was their only option.
Since the recall, she's found a replacement formula.
"He had to go to the next degree up in the formula which is Neocate," said Smith.
Parents if you do have some concerns about the formula, you have here are a few things to lookout for that are included in the recall.
- If the first two digits of the code are 22 through 37.
- If the code on the container contains K8, SH or Z2.
- If the expiration date is April 1, 2022 or later.