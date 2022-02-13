North Alabama missionary remains in Ukraine even as President Biden warns US citizens to leave now

President Joe Biden has called for all Americans in Ukraine to get out of the country now as a possible Russian invasion looms. But for one North Alabama minister in Ukraine doing missionary work, the option of to fly home right now isn't available so he plans on hunkering down and continuing his work.
Mark Posey knows Ukraine well, he has served as a missionary in the country off and on for more than three decades. Now the Winfield, Alabama Church of Christ missionary says he tensions are mounting on the ground.
"There are so many people that are fleeing the flights are jampacked and to secure a seat would be virtually impossible," Posey told WAAY 31 via video call from Ukraine Sunday morning.
US national security advisers saying Russia could invade Ukraine "any day now." Officials telling CNN Sunday the U.S. government believes Russia could launch an invasion this week, but they are still holding out hope that diplomacy can prevail.
“I'm hearing from my family and they are begging me to try to get out as soon as I can," Posey says.
When not in the Ukraine doing outreach, the North Alabama native serves as a Minister and Elder at Winfield church of Christ.
“I have not found a place where you find as kind and caring people as the Ukrainians. They remind me so much of the people in North Alabama," Posey added.
Posey says he is leaving his phone fully charged at all times, he has stocked up on groceries and has a plan B if Russia does launch an invasion. He is seeing a lot more military as he goes out and ministers to the Ukrainian people.
“It’s obvious something is going on the people here are concerned, but they are just taking a patient understanding that this has happened in the past and they’re going to weather the storm and they’re going to survive.”
Posey says if he does have to leave, he plans on heading across the border into Poland and catch a flight home since he can't find any flights out of Ukraine right now. For now his work continues as the world watches and waits.
U.S. officials and NATO allies showing a united front, saying they are prepared to respond in a "decisive way" should Russia proceed with an invasion.
Posey is scheduled to come back home at the end of the month, if he isn’t forced out before then due to this conflict.