North Alabama Men’s Basketball announces 2023-24 schedule

FLORENCE, Ala. (August 18, 2023) – North Alabama head coach Tony Pujol announced the 2023-24 men’s basketball schedule on Friday, which includes 14 home matchups and an exciting non-conference schedule that includes road trips to four Power Five programs.
In addition to the record number of Power Five matchups, UNA will also host the most non-conference NCAA Division I opponents in program history with four home dates in November and December.
The Lions will battle four opponents who appeared in last year’s NCAA Tournament, including Kansas State, Indiana, Mississippi State and Atlantic Sun Conference foe Kennesaw State. Kansas State went on a run to the Elite Eight last season, while Indiana appeared in the Second Round.
The 2023-24 season begins on Monday, Nov. 6 in the friendly confines of CB&S Bank Arena at Flowers Hall, as the Lions welcome Blue Mountain Christian to Florence at 7:45 p.m. This game will serve as the tail end of a doubleheader with UNA Women’s Basketball, who plays UT Southern at 5:30 p.m.
“This is a very exciting season for our program,” said UNA head coach Tony Pujol. “We always like to put forth a non-conference schedule that prepares us for the ASUN. Every year, the league presents challenges that we have to adapt to — top to bottom. The distinct styles of play that we will see from our non-conference opponents will pay dividends when we get into ASUN play. We’re very excited about our team.”
Premium Seating at CB&S Bank Arena for the year has already been sold out, while Section A and bench side seating is very limited. Pierce Suite passes are still available for $350. For ticket information, contact bbond@una.edu or call 256-765-5466.
STARTING IN THE SHOALS: UNA’s first two matchups will be at CB&S Bank Arena, as the Lions welcome Alabama A&M for a classic in-state rivalry game on Thursday, Nov. 9 at 7 p.m.
A TOWER OF POWERS: The Lions will play at four Power Five programs this season — the most in program history. This slate begins with an early road trip to Mississippi State on Tuesday, Nov. 14, followed by trek to Kansas State (Dec. 2), Indiana (Dec. 21) and Texas Tech (Jan. 1).
A NEW YEAR, A NEW STAT: According to available records, UNA’s game at Texas Tech marks the first New Year’s Day game in Lions Men’s Basketball history. Many UNA basketball games have taken place on New Year’s Eve or on Jan. 2, but none have fallen in between.
A MARQUEE DOUBLE FEATURE: In what will be one of the most star-studded doubleheaders in UNA Basketball history, the women’s basketball team will host Southern Miss at 5 p.m. and the men’s team will follow with another classic in-state rival — Jacksonville State — at 7:15 p.m.
HOME-AND-HOME: After a pair of road matchups at UT Martin (Nov. 22) and Western Carolina (Nov. 26), the Lions will play the first of two games against Tennessee Tech. The home-and-home starts in Florence on Thursday, Nov. 30 at 7 p.m. UNA makes a return trip to Cookeville, Tenn. on Saturday, Dec. 16.
DECEMBER HOME DATES: Following the K-State road game to open the month of December, UNA plays a pair of home contests against Point (Dec. 7) and Morehead State (Dec. 10). The Morehead State game will be UNA’s final non-conference home contest of the season.
HOLIDAY ROAD-TRIPPING: The Lions will close December with three road matchups, including dates at Charleston Southern (Dec. 13), Tennessee Tech (Dec. 16) and Indiana (Dec. 21). This year marks UNA’s third trip to Bloomington in five seasons.
CONFERENCE HOME GAMES: All of UNA’s conference home games will take place on Thursdays and Saturdays, including the Atlantic Sun opener against Central Arkansas on Jan. 6 at 7:15 p.m. Other dates include Bellarmine (Jan. 11), EKU (Jan. 13), Queens (Jan. 27), Stetson (Feb. 1), FGCU (Feb. 3), Lipscomb (Feb. 15) and Austin Peay (Feb. 17).
CONFERENCE ROAD GAMES: The Lions will play their first three conference games at home, followed by a Tennessee road swing against Austin Peay (Jan. 18) and Lipscomb (Jan. 20). Other road dates include Kennesaw State (Jan. 24), North Florida (Feb. 8), Jacksonville (Feb. 10), EKU (Feb. 22), Bellarmine (Feb. 24) and UCA (March 1).
TOURNEY TIME: The Atlantic Sun Championship begins March 4 and runs through March 10 with all games taking place on campus sites — hosted by the higher seed.