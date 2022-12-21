 Skip to main content
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT THURSDAY
NIGHT TO NOON CST FRIDAY...
...WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind
chills expected. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero. For the
Wind Chill Watch, dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind
chills as low as 10 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from midnight Thursday
night to noon CST Friday. For the Wind Chill Watch, from
Friday afternoon through Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could result in
hypothermia or frostbite if precautions are not taken.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

North Alabama medical experts warn of health risks posed by freezing temperatures

  • Updated
Health risks with freezing temperatures

Medical experts warn of health risks with freezing temperatures.

With freezing temperatures expected across North Alabama, medical experts warn those who don't take necessary precautions could face serious health risks.

According to the National Weather Service, when temperatures hit single digits, exposed skin can get frostbite in just 30 minutes. Once it's that cold, many people don't even know they have frostbite.

"Some people, even with frostbite, they don't know that they have it because the areas can be numb," said Haven Brolsma, nurse practitioner at ApproXie Urgent Care. "So you want to really watch out for any discoloration in the skin."

The fingers, toes, nose and chin are all at the greatest risk for frostbite.

Brolsma said frostbite can appear yellow or dark gray in color, and there might be a waxy feeling to the skin. If these symptoms appear, get inside as soon as possible, but be careful where you choose to warm up.

"If you're worried about signs of frostbite, you want to make sure you don't want to get near the oven to warm your hands up. Don't get near a fireplace," Brolsma said. "You want to (use) warm water, and you need to seek medical attention immediately."

She also said it is important not to rub any areas that might have frostbite.

Wearing thick socks, waterproof shoes and covering the face with a scarf can help prevent frostbite. These tips can also help prevent hypothermia.

Hypothermia happens when the body loses heat faster than it can warm back up. Groups at a higher risk for hypothermia include the elderly, babies and homeless populations who don't have proper clothing to keep them warm.

Eating well and drinking warm liquids can often help prevent hypothermia, but for those who are going to be outside for a long period of time, be aware of the signs.

"With hypothermia, you can have confusion, you can be shivering, and then even with babies, they can have, like, a redness in their skin color," explained Brolsma.

One of the best things to wear while outside is a hat, since 30% of body heat is lost through the head.

Medical experts agree the best way to stay safe is to stay inside. For a list of warming shelters across North Alabama, click here.

