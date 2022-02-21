 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Alabama and southern middle Tennessee,
including the following areas, in Alabama, Colbert, Cullman,
DeKalb, Franklin AL, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Marshall and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee,
Franklin TN, Lincoln and Moore.

* WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Widespread showers and thunderstorms will develop along a
slow-moving cold front from late Tuesday afternoon through
Tuesday evening. The front will drift slowly southeastward
early Wednesday morning, providing several consecutive
episodes of locally heavy rainfall. With a very moist airmass
in place across the region, rainfall amounts ranging from 1-3
inches will lead to a high risk for both areal and flash
flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

North Alabama man shares how taking control of his heart health saved his life

  • Updated
  • 0
Jim Diehl

Jim Diehl supporting the American Heart Association after taking control of his health and losing 50lbs. 

 Source: Jim Diehl

Being aware of your blood pressure and understanding the dangers that can come with it is a big part of heart health.

For Jim Diehl, taking control of his blood pressure helped change his life in more ways than one.

Diehl spent 15 years trying to get on the right medication to help him lower his blood pressure, but in the midst of it all came a hard dose of reality.

"I was visiting my cardiologist — just as an annual checkup to make sure everything looks fine — and they took my blood pressure, and I felt perfectly normal," Diehl recalled.

"My blood pressure was 200/110, and my heart doctor says, 'I need you to go sit down. I'm going to give you some medicine that I give people right after they have a heart attack. Go sit down and don't do anything for 15 minutes and see if we can get your blood pressure to go down.'"

Diehl has made taking control of his health a priority since learning that particular blood pressure medication wasn't working for him and being prescribed one that is.

"If you don't take the time to monitor and to get checkups, you're never going to know and it could hit you right out of the blue," he said. "You won't even know it's coming, and to me, that was an eye-opener and it really got my attention."

For the last year and a half, he's made small changes that have benefited him across the board.

"I lost about 50 pounds, ... and the doctors told me for years, you're borderline diabetic. The sugars you have, blood pressure is up, all these issues," he said. "And when I went to the doctor this year, just by losing this weight, nothing else, all of my numbers improved. Every one of them."

Now, Diehl encourages others to make the same changes he did.

"Obviously, there are ways you can help yourself if you take the time to do it," he said.

AHA Simple 7

The American Heart Association's "Life's Simple 7 Steps"

