North Alabama man accused of making 13-year-old he met online send him explicit photos, videos daily

A North Alabama man is charged with production of child pornography after a Pennsylvania 13-year-old reported weeks of inappropriate communication between them while he was working with the U.S. Navy in Florida.
Petty Officer 2nd Class Patrick Scott Otwell, 39, is identified in federal court documents made public last week that detail his alleged interactions with the victim.
The 13-year-old told investigators she met Otwell through an online chatroom and spoke with him over the course of about two months through texts, video calls and phone calls, court records state.
Transcripts included with the criminal complaint show Otwell would often ask for nude images or video and even went so far as to establish six rules that the victim had to follow. Those rules included sending a nude photo each morning and asking permission to go to sleep each night.
"Daddy may say no and require a pic or vid," he allegedly wrote.
Court records say he later warned her, "Baby girl must follow the rules. Or baby girl will be punished."
Investigators found the victim sent about 40 sexually explicit images to Otwell between Nov. 25, 2022, and Jan. 22, 2023. Otwell in turn sent about 43 sexually explicit images and videos to the victim.
The criminal activity was reported to authorities in Pennsylvania in January. Federal investigators were able to track Otwell to the military bases where he worked in Florida, then to residential addresses in Huntsville and Decatur.
Otwell was arrested Feb. 23 on one count of production of child pornography. Records show the case is now set to be tried at the federal courthouse in Huntsville, with Otwell set to appear for a hearing 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.