North Alabama law enforcement agencies warn of scam involving fake warrants

Your phone rings. When you answer, the person on the other end identifies themselves as a member of the local police department or sheriff's office, or even a state or federal law enforcement agency.
They claim there's an outstanding arrest warrant, and that you need to give them a payment over the phone to avoid jail time.
They may try various tactics, like intimidation or urgency, to convince you to do as they say.
Don't. It's a scam.
Law enforcement agencies do not call you to ask for payments over the phone. Just ask any of the many police departments and sheriff's offices across North Alabama who have issued warnings to their communities about such scam attempts in recent months.
Here's what to do instead:
- Hang up.
- Call the agency that the scammer claimed to be working with. Tell them about the call you received.
- File a report. You can do so with your local law enforcement. You can also file a report with the federal government by visiting ReportFraud.ftc.gov or calling 1-877-382-4357. Report caller ID spoofing by calling 1-888-225-5322.
- Add yourself to the National Do Not Call Registry. This won't stop scammers, but it will reduce the number of robocalls you receive.
Phone calls continue to be one of the most common ways for scammers to prey on victims. Data from the Federal Trade Commission shows the amount lost to imposter scams has also increased over the last year, with Americans reporting $160.53 million lost to government imposters alone in the first half of 2022.