North Alabama landlord must wait to evict tenant legally, even after tenant's alleged arson attempt

A North Alabama landlord is being told he can't immediately evict his tenant, even after the tenant was arrested for an attempted arson at the rented property.
Yazaer Sanders has been in the Madison County jail since Monday, when he was arrested for allegedly pouring gasoline all over himself and his wife during a domestic dispute.
After Sanders' arrest, the property owner boarded up the house and placed an eviction notice on the front door. However, police told him he had to let the tenants back in, as there's a legal process that landlords must go through in order to evict a tenant.
The eviction process remains the same, no matter the reason someone is being evicted.
"If it's a meth lab, or murder, or drug activity, or discharge of firearm not in self defense, it's still seven business days. There's no shortening of that time period for the dangers that that tenant might pose to either other residents or management," explained Huntsville attorney Sarah Taggart, who specializes in landlord/tenant law.
She said these laws are clearly spelled out in the Landlord-Tenant Act in the property section of the Alabama code.
The time period for issuing an eviction notice is seven business days, no matter what. Once the seven-day notice period is up, the landlord can file a legal action in the court system.
"The eviction process itself, once it's in the court system, is identical," said Taggart. "It doesn't matter if it's nonpayment, it doesn't matter if it's an unauthorized animal, it doesn't matter if it's cooking meth — the eviction process in the court system runs exactly the same."
This isn't the same in every state. For example, Tennessee only has a three-day notice for evicting tenants for dangerous or criminal reasons.
The homeowner, Howard Ross, wishes that was the case in Alabama, as he is about to start a lengthy battle to evict his arrested tenant.
"We could be here three, maybe four months, and in the meantime, it's not so much a problem that they're not paying rent, but I'm deathly afraid that this gentleman is going to come out and try to burn his wife up again," said Ross.
He said the house still reeks of gasoline, but he has unlocked the doors, and his tenants are allowed back in the house.