North Alabama Korean War veterans in Washington D.C. this week for memorial unveiling

Seventeen Korean War veterans from North Alabama are in Washington D.C. this week for the trip of a lifetime.
Dozens of supporters gathered at Huntsville International Airport Monday morning to send them off in grand style.
"What do I say, it's an honor, really," said Korean War Veteran Cpl. Thomas Austin. "This is for all the guys that didn't make it, I had a lot of guys that never made it out. I was sort of lucky."
Trip-goers were traveling to see the unveiling and dedication of the Korean Wall of Remembrance. The unveiling is scheduled for Wednesday, not far from the Lincoln Memorial and Reflecting Pool.
The trip was made possible by Honoring Veteran Legacies. Organizers wanted to get as many veterans to the unveiling as possible.
Read more about their journey HERE.