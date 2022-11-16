North Alabama kicks off the holiday season with weekend full of events

If you're looking to cross a few items off your holiday shopping list, take the family out for a bit of fun or tuck in for a good meal, North Alabama has what you need this weekend.
Across the region, cities and organizations are hosting a variety of things to eat, do or buy. Here's where you can find them:
- Athens Square — The 36th annual Christmas Open House will kick off with a Merchants Alley Tree Lighting ceremony 5 p.m. Friday followed by a street party on Washington and Marion streets at 6 p.m. Throughout the weekend, enjoy ice skating, holiday music, carriage rides, food trucks, photos with Santa Claus and shopping at the Merry Market on Marion — in addition to great deals at nearby restaurants and shops.
- Wall Triana Highway, Harvest — Volunteer with House of the Harvest Ministries and Harvest Volunteer Fire Department to ensure the community doesn't go without this Thanksgiving. Volunteers will pass out Thanksgiving food bags starting at 6:30 a.m. Saturday at 9144 Wall Triana Highway, Harvest. Recipients can also get breakfast from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Learn more about House of the Harvest here.
- Big Spring Park, Huntsville — Skating in the Park returns for its 10th season Friday. The outdoor ice-skating rink will officially open at 4 p.m. with a ribbon-cutting and remarks from Mayor Tommy Battle at 5:25 p.m. You can also enjoy a meet-and-greet with the ice sisters from 5-6 p.m. and celebratory fireworks at 5:30 p.m. The rink is located behind the Huntsville Museum of Art in Big Spring Park, where it will remain open seven days a week through Jan. 8. Click here for more information.
- Temple B'nai Sholom, Huntsville — If you're hoping to celebrate Thanksgiving this weekend, the Temple B'nai Sholom is hosting North Alabama's only Interfaith Thanksgiving Service. All faiths are invited to participate, but participants are asked to bring a non-perishable food item for the Food Bank of North Alabama. The event starts 6 p.m. Sunday and will include readings from Hebrew, the Quran and the New Testament, followed by a reception with light refreshments.
- Madison County Farmers Market, Huntsville — The oldest, continually operating farmers market in Madison County invites you to check out their Christmas Craft Show from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday on Cook Avenue, behind Krispy Kreme on North Memorial Parkway. Buy fresh produce, baked goods or lotion made from goat's milk — there will even be baby goats to pet! Santa will be there Saturday, too.
- LaGrange College Site Park, Leighton — Visit LaGrange College Site Park for two days of Christmas in the Country, featuring all the sights and sounds of an old-fashioned Christmas. This free family-friendly event includes arts and crafts, entertainment, visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, a bake sale, hayrides, tours of the pioneer village, photo opportunities and more from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
If you'd like to see your event added to this list, email it to newsroom@waaytv.com.