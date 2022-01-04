You are the owner of this article.
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight at 315 AM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 2:00 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 16.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 2:00 PM CST Tuesday was 18.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 8.0 feet
Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.5 feet on 03/16/1982.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

North Alabama hospitals struggle as more health care workers test positive for Covid

  • Updated
Nurses

Nurses working.

 By Xavier Wherry

The Covid-19 test positivity rate for hospital employees across North Alabama is not where health officials want it to be.

For nearly two years, hospital employees have felt the pressure of being overworked during the pandemic. 

Now, more than 300 Madison County hospital employees are unable to work due to Covid, either through a confirmed infection or exposure to the virus that causes the disease.

Helen Keller Hospital President Kyle Buchanan said he’s seen employees retire early due to the stress of the pandemic, while others have switched career fields entirely.

Currently, Helen Keller Hospital has more than 34 staff members out because of the virus.

“We’ve never seen as many people test positive for Covid everyday as we’ve seen over the past week in the Shoals area," Buchanan said. "I think most areas in the state can say the same."

Buchanan said January is typically one of their busiest months of the year, due to the increase in respiratory illnesses. Not having an ideal number of people working presents an additional challenge.

Despite the high demand this pandemic is putting on hospital employees across the country, Buchanan said he’s pleased with the selflessness of his colleagues and said they must continue to find creative ways to serve their community, even with a smaller group.

