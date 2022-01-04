North Alabama hospitals struggle as more health care workers test positive for Covid

The Covid-19 test positivity rate for hospital employees across North Alabama is not where health officials want it to be.
For nearly two years, hospital employees have felt the pressure of being overworked during the pandemic.
Now, more than 300 Madison County hospital employees are unable to work due to Covid, either through a confirmed infection or exposure to the virus that causes the disease.
Helen Keller Hospital President Kyle Buchanan said he’s seen employees retire early due to the stress of the pandemic, while others have switched career fields entirely.
Currently, Helen Keller Hospital has more than 34 staff members out because of the virus.
“We’ve never seen as many people test positive for Covid everyday as we’ve seen over the past week in the Shoals area," Buchanan said. "I think most areas in the state can say the same."
Buchanan said January is typically one of their busiest months of the year, due to the increase in respiratory illnesses. Not having an ideal number of people working presents an additional challenge.
Despite the high demand this pandemic is putting on hospital employees across the country, Buchanan said he’s pleased with the selflessness of his colleagues and said they must continue to find creative ways to serve their community, even with a smaller group.