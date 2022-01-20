North Alabama hospitals report overwhelming numbers of ER patients

Emergency rooms in the Huntsville Hospital Health system are repeatedly filling up.
It's to the point that hospital officials are urging some people to stay away, especially if they only want a Covid-19 test or have minor Covid symptoms.
The surge of Covid-positive cases has affected all areas of Huntsville Hospital. Health leaders told WAAY 31 they're seeing some of the highest numbers of Covid in-patients they've ever seen.
On top of that, the emergency room is being flooded with patients, and ER staff are stretched thin.
“If five or 10 patients come to the ER for something as simple as a Covid swab or medication refill, that takes staff resources away from patients who are needing it more than they do," said Dr. Dan Neuberger, assistant medical director of Huntsville Hospital's emergency room.
Huntsville Hospital has fewer than 70 beds in its ER. However, with more in-patients throughout the hospital, some of the emergency room beds are being reserved for patients who have been admitted.
Neuberger said they will continue to make room for life-threatening emergencies.
“If you need immediate, immediate care, then that is happening," he said.
Neuberger said they generally see up to 250 patients in the ER every day. The order in which they see patients varies based on the seriousness of the emergency.
"The issue is that something that we would normally be able to provide immediate care to, we’re not able to just because of sheer volume of patients," he said.
Neuberger said that means some people will come to the emergency room and have no wait, but that's not the case for all patients.
“There have been people who come in by ambulance who have waited hours for a bed," said Neuberger.
Neuberger told WAAY 31 that Huntsville Hospital's ER receives many transfer patients. So, normally, the people coming in have serious emergencies, and about 40% of them get admitted to the hospital.