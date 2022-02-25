North Alabama hospitals celebrate ‘Twosday’ births

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...
Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.
* WHEN...Until early Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 17.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:00 AM CST Friday was 19.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
tomorrow evening and continue falling to 7.5 feet Wednesday
morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.3 feet on 05/06/1991.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Coleson, pictured here, was born 2:22 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, also known as Palindrome Day because the date 2-22-22 can be read the same backward or forward.
Five babies were born at Marshall Medical Centers' South campus on "Twosday," Feb. 22, 2022. Pictured here, from left, are Jessica Benefield and baby Eason, Cheyanne Strange and baby Spears, Brittany Burns and baby Burns, Enervena Helas and baby Helas, Makenzi Golden and baby Haisley.
Five babies were born at Marshall Medical Centers' South campus on "Twosday," Feb. 22, 2022. Pictured here, from left, are Jessica Benefield and baby Eason, Cheyanne Strange and baby Spears, Brittany Burns and baby Burns, Enervena Helas and baby Helas, Makenzi Golden and baby Haisley.
Marshall Medical Centers
Alisa MacQuinn and baby
Alisa MacQuinn and her new daughter each have palindrome birthdates. MacQuinn was born Aug. 8, 1988, while her baby was born Feb. 22, 2022.
Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children
Jarretts and baby
Holly and Wesley Jarrett welcomed a baby girl on Feb. 22, 2022.
Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children
Wilbanks and baby
LaBrasha and Hunter Wilbanks welcomed a baby girl, Lillian Rae, at 12:01 a.m. Feb. 22, 2022, making their daughter the earliest "Twosday" arrival for Marshall Medical Centers.
Marshall Medical Centers
Coleson 'Twosday' baby
Coleson, pictured here, was born 2:22 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, also known as Palindrome Day because the date 2-22-22 can be read the same backward or forward.
North Alabama Medical Center
Several infants born in North Alabama this week will forever have one thing in common, as they were each born on the palindrome date Feb. 22, 2022, known as “Twosday” because it fell on a Tuesday.
The earliest arrival, a girl, was born 12:01 a.m. at Marshall Medical Center’s North campus, while the South campus welcomed five babies throughout the day.
LaBrashaWilbanks said she and her child’s father, Hunter Wilbanks, didn’t know there was anything odd about the date until they were filling out paperwork afterthe birth.
“She will never forget her birthday,” saidLaBrashaWilbanks. “I will never forget her birthday!”
In Huntsville, the Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children announced two special deliveries. One baby girl wasborn11:11 a.m. Tuesday, while another baby girl was born to a mother with her own palindrome birthdate of August 8, 1988.
One North Alabama newborn was even lucky enough to get a palindrome birthtime to go with his palindrome birthdate. Coleson wasborn2:22 a.m. Tuesday at North Alabama Medical Center in Florence.