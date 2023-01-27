North Alabama homebuyers wary to buy amid higher interest rates

For the past few years, people looking to buy a home had to compete in competitive bidding wars against other people.
North Alabama real estate agents believe this will change in 2023.
Realtor Amanda Wasenius with Keller Williams Realty said once the COVID-19 pandemic started, it completely altered the housing market.
"Last year, definitely, we were up against 20 to 30 offers," said Wasenius. "You really did not have time as a buyer to even sleep on it."
Wasenius said to start this year, that has changed, as Madison County is beginning to build more houses.
The 2022 Huntsville Development Review shows the city approved about 1,700 lots for single-family units. The number surpasses the typical yearly average, which sits at 771 lots.
More opportunities for buyers is making it an attractive time for them, too.
"They're able to take their time," said Wasenius. "Most of my buyers I have and represent relocated from the area, so they're not well-versed."
There are other factors, though, that are still making it hard for buyers to sign the contracts.
"There's been some resistance because of the rates being so high," said Laura Samadani, a prospective buyer who's been house-hunting with her husband. "I just kept telling my husband, 'No, this is not something that I care for.'"
As of the week ending Thursday, CNN reported a 30-year fixed mortgage rate was averaged at 6.13%.
The number is up significantly from the 3.5% it was at this time in 2022 but comes nowhere close to the all-time high of 18.63% on Oct. 9, 1981.
Real estate agents still believe the time is right for buyers to buy, as the unpredictability of the market could reverse things back to a bidding-style way of buying a home.
"I am, like, calling them (even) if they aren't planning on buying for a year out or so, sharing with them the perks of buying right now and what that means for them," said Wasenius. "We can't guarantee (them this) six or nine months from now."