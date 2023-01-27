North Alabama home buyers wary to buy with higher interest rates

For the past few years, people looking to buy a home had to compete in competitive bidding wars against other people.
North Alabama realtors believe this will change in 2023.
Realtor Amanda Wasenius with Keller Williams Realty said once the COVID-19 pandemic started, it completely altered the housing market.
"Last year, definitely we were up against 20 to 30 offers," said Wasenius. "You really did not have time as a buyer to even sleep on it."
Wasenius said to start this year, this has changed, as she said Madison County is beginning to build more houses.
The 2022 Huntsville Development Review reported the city approved about 1,700 lots for single family units. The number surpasses the typical yearly average, which sits at 771 lots.
More opportunities for buyers is making it an attractive time for buyers.
"They're able to take their time," said Wasenius. "Most of my buyers I have and represent relocated from the area, so they're not well-versed."
There are other factors though which are still making it hard for buyers to sign the contracts.
"There's been some resistance because of the rates being so high," said Laura Samadani, a prospective buyer with her husband. "I just kept telling my husband no, this is not something that I care for."
As of the week ending on Jan. 26, CNN reported a 30-year fixed mortgage rate averaged at 6.13%.
The number is up significantly from the 3.5% it was at this time in 2022, but comes nowhere close to the all-time high of 18.63% on October 9, 1981.
Realtors still believe the time is right for buyers to buy, as they said the unpredictability of the market could reverse things back to a bidding-style way of buying a home.
"I am like calling them, [even] if they aren't planning on buying for a year out or so," said Wasenius. "[I'm] sharing with them the perks of buying right now and what that means for them, [because] we can't guarantee [them this] six or nine months from now."