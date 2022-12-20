North Alabama hardware store running low on supplies as people prepare their homes for cold weather

People are flocking to the store to prepare their homes for the cold weather.
Weathers Ace Hardware of Madison said people have been stocking up on pipe insulation, space heaters and water keys. Some items are completely out of inventory.
"Believe it or not, like the gutter attachment cleaners, we don't have any of those right now. Like, the faucet covers are pretty much flying off," said STIHL manager David Sockwell.
He said it's important to clean the gutters before the cold weather comes to prevent water from backing up, freezing and damaging the roof.
He said if there is low supply at the hardware store, there are a few at-home tricks to protect your appliances from freezing temperatures.
"We had pipes at the house that we didn't have insulation for. ... We would just take towels, and we would wrap them, wrap the pipes all the way around. So towels are good to use," Sockwell explained. "You can use sheets, blankets, old blankets — anything like that. Just to keep it over top of it to keep the cold from setting in on the pipes."
Along with covering pipes, he said it's a good idea to keep water flowing, so leave the faucet slightly dripping.
Another item that's flying off the hardware store's shelves is space heaters.
For those who plan to stay warm with a space heater, it is important to keep an eye on the heater and place it away from flammable items like curtains or blankets.
"You want to make sure you have a carbon monoxide alarm as well. That's one thing, because, I mean, sometimes, if the gas starts to leak or you're using a kerosene heater, it can build up carbon monoxide inside the house," said Sockwell.
Weathers Ace Hardware of Madison expects to receive a new shipment of inventory Wednesday. Sockwell said by preparing for the cold weather sooner rather than later, everyone will be able to enjoy the holidays.