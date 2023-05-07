North Alabama group sending donations to Ukraine hospitals

Project Cherkasy did not let a hot Sunday stop them from working towards packing items to be sent to Cherkasy, Ukraine.
The group's founder, Mila Zsidisin, said the items they are packing will go towards helping hospitals and people struck hard by the war happening in Ukraine.
"We collect walkers, crutches [and] wheelchairs," said Zsidisin. "We collect clothing for all wounded people."
The project holds a lot of value for Zsidisin, as her son, Andrew, is currently fighting on the frontlines for his home country.
"So when this war started, he went and told me he would serve and defend," said Zsidisin."
The donations from the community started to pour in and Zsidisin said they had so much, they couldn't even count.
Project Cherkasy plans on sending donations for some time, but Zsidisin said she hopes she can go to Ukraine soon.
"I do hope perhaps with the volunteering group I can go to the frontline," said Zsidisin. "See my son, who knows?"
If you would like to donate, the organization is accepting a wide-range of donations varying from medical supplies, sheets, shampoo and sleeping bags.
You can make a monetary donation by sending a check to the Limestone Area Foundation at 419 South Marion Street, Athens, Alabama, 35611.
Items can be donated by calling Mila Zsidisin at (256)-714-4290.