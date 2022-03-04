North Alabama governments adjust and prepare for rising fuel costs

Think about how the sharp gas price increases right now are hitting your own family’s budget. Now imagine trying to manage a fuel budget for thousands of vehicles.
That’s what cities are facing.
City of Huntsville officials say they are "fairly insulated" from these dramatically shifting prices because of a long-term deal they have worked out with Dutch Oil Company.
The city of Madison on the other hand already added an additional $65,000 to its overall fuel budget due to the dramatic spike in price this year. But they admit that’s just a guess based on current pricing and no one really knows how high prices will go as the war in Ukraine drags on.
"We will continue to evaluate and make projections when we anticipate starting to bump up a couple of dollars we will certainly plan and be able to manage that. But here initially, we have run into some situations where we will try to cut back on usage, monitor idling time," Huntsville Director of General Services and Fleet Ricky Wilkinson said Friday.