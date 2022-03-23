North Alabama farmers battle heavy rainfall, record-high inflation prices on fertilizer

While the recent heavy rainfall is forcing farmers to delay their planting, they're also facing another issue. The price of fertilizer has more than doubled over the past year.
Even when you take inflation prices into account, the cost of fertilizer has never been this high.
Eddie McGriff, the Regional Extension Agent for Agronomic Crops, said there are a few factors that play into the record-high fertilizer prices.
He said with Russia being a main supplier of potash, exporting 20% of the world's supply, and with a lot of nitrogen production moving overseas, the U.S. is suffering.
"There’s just a shortage. There’s a lot of transportation issues. But, anytime you have a major supplier of mine minerals that doesn’t want to export to us, like Russia and that area, then we’re going to be in trouble as far as getting fertilizer," said McGriff.
Earlier this month, the USDA announced $250 million in grants or subsidies to help America get back into fertilizer production.
As for farmers who are trying to save money now, McGriff said they could use chicken litter as a substitute for fertilizer and only use the amount needed to maximize their yield this year.
When it comes to the price of fertilizer coming down, McGriff said current conditions, including the Covid-19 pandemic and inflation, mean it’s extremely hard to project the future price.
As for weather concerns, severe rain and flooding have caused a bit of a delay for farmers who are looking to plant corn, but it's nothing too concerning as of right now.
McGriff thinks if the rain holds up and the grounds dry out, the delay for corn planting should only be around seven to 10 days, which isn’t too significant.
He said between late March and early April is typically the time farmers like to begin their corn planting in North Alabama. Corn is the crop that would be most affected by heavy rainfall, McGriff said, but unless the rain continues to delay planting, it's not a major concern.