North Alabama farmers battle heavy rainfall, record-high inflation prices on fertilizer

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 13.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this afternoon to a crest of 18.0 feet tomorrow evening. It
will then fall below flood stage late Friday evening.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
18.0 feet on 04/09/1938.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and
increased in duration for the following rivers in Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Backwater on a nearby tributary added to
floodwaters from the Flint River both reach a small bridge on
Brownsboro Road.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 18.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM CDT Wednesday was 18.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.5
feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage
tomorrow morning.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
20.4 feet on 04/04/2000.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

North Alabama farmers battle heavy rainfall, record-high inflation prices on fertilizer

  • Updated
  • 0
Farm
By Xavier Wherry

While the recent heavy rainfall is forcing farmers to delay their planting, they're also facing another issue. The price of fertilizer has more than doubled over the past year.

Even when you take inflation prices into account, the cost of fertilizer has never been this high.

Eddie McGriff, the Regional Extension Agent for Agronomic Crops, said there are a few factors that play into the record-high fertilizer prices.

He said with Russia being a main supplier of potash, exporting 20% of the world's supply, and with a lot of nitrogen production moving overseas, the U.S. is suffering.

"There’s just a shortage. There’s a lot of transportation issues. But, anytime you have a major supplier of mine minerals that doesn’t want to export to us, like Russia and that area, then we’re going to be in trouble as far as getting fertilizer," said McGriff.

Earlier this month, the USDA announced $250 million in grants or subsidies to help America get back into fertilizer production.

As for farmers who are trying to save money now, McGriff said they could use chicken litter as a substitute for fertilizer and only use the amount needed to maximize their yield this year.

When it comes to the price of fertilizer coming down, McGriff said current conditions, including the Covid-19 pandemic and inflation, mean it’s extremely hard to project the future price.

As for weather concerns, severe rain and flooding have caused a bit of a delay for farmers who are looking to plant corn, but it's nothing too concerning as of right now.

McGriff thinks if the rain holds up and the grounds dry out, the delay for corn planting should only be around seven to 10 days, which isn’t too significant.

He said between late March and early April is typically the time farmers like to begin their corn planting in North Alabama. Corn is the crop that would be most affected by heavy rainfall, McGriff said, but unless the rain continues to delay planting, it's not a major concern.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you