North Alabama families searching for pets scared off by July 4th fireworks

Rascal

Rascal went missing Tuesday after he was scared by July 4th fireworks and ran away from his Hazel Green home. He was found late Wednesday.

July 5th is one of the busiest days of the year for reports of missing pets - and it's mostly due to July 4th’s fireworks

Many worried families across North Alabama spent the day searching, calling animal shelters and spreading the word about their missing pets on social media.

The Wiles Family in Hazel Green was among them. Rascal, their 2-year-old Miniature Australian Shepherd, took off about 8 p.m. Tuesday after getting spooked by nearby fireworks celebrating the Fourth of July.

“I guess it scared him really bad, so he took off running toward the back,” said Nichole Wiles.

“And from that point we probably called until around 12:30 last night, just trying to find him all through the woods back there. They rode bikes around. We got in the car and drove around.”

Shortly after Rascal's story aired on WAAY 31, Nichole Wiles contacted us to let us know he'd been found and was home safe!

