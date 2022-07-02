North Alabama families enjoy local Fourth of July festivities

The first-ever Crawfish Festival at Toyota Field gave local residents an opportunity to celebrate the Fourth of July here in the Rocket City.
"It’s fun. It’s able to take the kids out, do a little something fun, ya know (with) friends and stuff like that. Just a good time for everybody," said Jason Gable.
Gable, along with his wife Stacy, brought their family out to the festival, enjoying some local festivities this holiday weekend.
The Crawfish Festival had live entertainment at second base, inflatables in the outfield for kids and even an eating contest.
Good food and entertainment is why Kinika Parker brought her family out this weekend.
"I came for the crawfish, and the kids to be able to play on the inflatables and just enjoy today," said Parker.
Parker and many others came out and enjoyed the festivities at Toyota Field, which is more than just a baseball field, according to Trash Pandas Vice President Lindsey Knupp.
"We just love having non-game day events in addition to all the Trash Pandas games, just to showcase all of the great things that this ballpark has to offer," Knupp added. "Bring in different vendors, different companies, different organizations that want to partner with us. They want to be here, they want to showcase what they have."
Providing a local event on one of the busiest holidays is all some families can ask for. Especially during times of record-high inflation, sky-high airline tickets and painful prices at the pump.
"Gas is through the roof, and I actually am glad that it was something for us to be able to do instead of just being able to get on the road and travel to the beach, what we would normally do," said Parker.
"It’s nice to be able to do something locally, not have to travel with the crowds and everything that’s going on. My husband‘s not usually able to take off during the Fourth with it being a holiday, so having activities close to home is a little fun for us," said Stacy Gable.