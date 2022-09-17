North Alabama falls to Chattanooga, 41-14

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – Ninth ranked Chattanooga blocked two North Alabama punts that it converted for touchdowns on the way to a 41-14 win over the Lions at Finley Stadium.
North Alabama got off to a slow start for the third straight week as the Mocs raced to a 20-0 lead early in the second quarter. The Lions rallied to pull within 20-14 but Chattanooga scored another TD just before the half to make it 27-14 at intermission.
Chattanooga added two fourth quarter scores for the final 41-14 count.
With the loss, North Alabama is 1-2, while Chattanooga improved to 3-0.
UNA finished with 310 yards of total offense, passing for 250 and rushing for 60.
North Alabama freshman quarterback Noah Walters completed 18 of 27 passes for 250 yards and two touchdowns, with one interception. Takairee Kenebrew caught three passes for 107 yards and one score.
Chattanooga had 469 yards as quarterback Preston Hutchinson passed for 303 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for two more scores.
Chattanooga scored on its first possession on an 11-yard TD pass from Preston Hutchinson to Ailym Ford with 7:09 left in the first quarter. Andrew Southard added the extra-point to make it 7-0.
Hutchinson ran the ball in from a yard out for the Mocs second score at 14:23 of the second quarter but Southard's kick was wide, leaving the score at 13-0.
On UNA's ensuing possession, the Mocs blocked a punt and took over at the Lions' four-yard line. Hutchinson scored on another one-yard run to push the Mocs' advantage to 20-0.
The Lions' offense got a spark when Noah Walters hit Takairee Kenebrew with a 59-yard pass that moved the ball to the UTC 15-yard line. Walters then hit Andre Little with a 10-yard TD pass moments later to get UNA on the scoreboard. Sam Contorno's PAT closed the gap to 20-7 at 10:22 of the second quarter.
After a stop by the UNA defense, the Lions covered 80 yards in four plays to put the ball back in the end zone. Walters hit Kenebrew with a 42-yard TD strike and Contorno's kick made it 20-14 at 4:14 of the second quarter.
Chattanooga scored for the fourth time on five first half possessions when Hutchinson hit Jamoi Mayes with a two-yard touchdown pass with 37 seconds left to give the mocs a 27-14 halftime lead.
UNA's Justin Douglas picked off a Chattanooga pass in the end zone to stop a drive. The Lions then drove the length of the field before Walters was picked off in the end zone by the Mocs' Kameron Brown.
There were no scores in the third quarter, but Chattanooga blocked another UNA punt early in the final period and Ty Boeck returned it 12 yards for a touchdown. That score gave the Mocs a 34-14 lead with 13:10 left in the game.
Hutchinson hit Ford with a 30-yard screen pass with 6:43 left to make it 41-14.
North Alabama hosts Tarleton State on September 24 for Homecoming at Braly Stadium at 6:00 p.m.