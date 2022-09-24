North Alabama falls at home to Tarleton

FLORENCE, Ala. – ShunDerrick Powell rushed for 168 yards and three touchdowns in the first half to give North Alabama the lead, but Tarleton State's offense controlled the second half as the Texans picked up a 43-28 win over the Lions at Braly Stadium.
Leading 21-20 at intermission, UNA fell behind 41-21 before adding a late score.
With the loss, North Alabama falls to 1-3 on the season. Tarleton improved to 3-1.
Powell finished the night with 209 yards on 13 carries, marking the most rushing yards ever by a Lion play against a Division I program. It was also his second 200-plus yard rushing games in the last three weeks.
The Lions finished the game with 436 total yards, while the Texans picked up 586 yards.
Tarleton State scored on the opening drive of the game. The Texans got a 35-yard Adrian Guzman field goal after the UNA defense stopped the Tarleton drive. The kick at 12:43 of the first quarter gave the Texans a 3-0 lead.
The North Alabama offense took just one play to score as Powell raced 75 yards around right end to the end zone. Sam Contorno's PAT gave UNA a 7-3 advantage at 12:32 of the first quarter.
Guzman hit his second field goal of the day, this time from 20 yards out with 7:58 in the first period to cut UNA's lead to 7-6.
Powell scored a three-yard run on UNA's second possession to cap a 10-play, 75-yard drive. The score came with 3:17 left in the quarter and Contorno's PAT put UNA up 14-6.
Tarleton continued the scoring fest as Gabe Douglas caught a 21-yard TD pass from Beau Allen at 6:46 of the second quarter. Guzman's kick made it 14-13.
The Texans regained the lead late in the half as Allen hit Jaden Smith with a 30-yard TD pass to put TSU on top 20-14 at 2:15 of the second quarter.
North Alabama needed just two carries by Powell to retake the lead. The second run was a 55-yard touchdown run with 1:43 left that gave the Lions a 21-20 halftime lead.
Tarleton took the lead for good with a touchdown at 10:18 of the third quarter. Smith caught an 86-yard pass from Allen to put the Texans on top 27-21.
At 3:29 of the third quarter, Darius Cooper scored on a five-yard pass from Allen to make it 34-21 and Mookie Douglas one-yard TD run at 10:07 of the fourth quarter made it 41-21.
With 9:53 left in the game, Noah Walters hit Demarcus Lacey with a 78-yard touchdown pass and Contorno's kick made it 41-28.
Tarleton State added a safety with 6:02 to play to make the final count 43-28.
North Alabama is off next weekend before traveling to Kennesaw State on Oct. 8.