North Alabama fallen officers honored in ceremony at the capitol

Two fallen North Alabama officers receive a special salute at the state capitol.
The Alabama Fraternal Order of Police honored them as part of their annual service.
Deputies Steven Finley of the Madison Co. Sheriff's Office and Steve Bobbitt of the Dekalb Co. Sheriff's Office died last year due to COVID complications. Their families attended this morning's ceremony. Governor Ivey announced she has signed senate bill 12 into law, which designates the first Friday in May as Alabama Peace Officers' Memorial Day. Each family of the nine fallen officers from across the state were honored by members of the Fraternal Order and Governor Ivey. She said each officer impacted their communities and pushed that it's up to these communities to help them stay safe as well.
"Alabama law enforcement is committed to protecting us, and we must do all we can to give them adequate protection to safely perform their jobs," Ivey said.
The president of the Alabama Fraternal Order, Everette Johnson, says the job takes a unique person. They do this ceremony to remind the families of these officers that they will not be forgotten.
"It's a calling for you to serve your community and to give something back to your community and to society as a whole," Johnson said. "It takes a special person, obviously, to want to put on a bullet-resistant vest, a gun, and a badge and go out and fight the evil that lurks in our communities."
Johnson says the Fraternal Order is working to fight the bad cops narrative because of the sacrifices these officers and their families make every day. The families of the nine officers will have the opportunity to join thousands of other families from across the nation at the National Fraternal Order of Police Memorial Service on May 15 in Washington, D.C.