North Alabama faces damage and power outages after storms

Thousands of people lost power Tuesday after storms packing powerful winds blew through the region that brought down several trees and damaged a hotel roof.
Strong winds peeled back part of the roof at Guntersville's City Harbor.
Hundreds of trees got toppled as the fast-moving storm system moved through early Tuesday evening.
The storm knocked out power in spots in almost every North Alabama county.
At one point, Huntsville Utilities reported 26,000 customers lost power.
Initial reports by Huntsville Utilities show 10 damaged power poles will have to be replaced.
Crews will be working through the night to make repairs and get power back on as quickly and safely as possible.