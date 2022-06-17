North Alabama Episcopalians offer support for St. Stephen's Episcopal Church after fatal shooting

Huntsville is less than 100 miles away from a deadly act of gun violence Thursday at a place of worship.
"We know that God hears their cries and shares their tears," said the Rev. Michael Goldsmith.
All walks of life are feeling some type of weight on their chest.
"I think now we're just more aware of our surroundings," said Matthew Garcia, a Huntsville resident.
Yet another act of gun violence, but this time, instead of shock, it comes with disappointment.
"I'm not surprised," said Garcia. "More and more, these things are going to happen."
But, Goldsmith urges people to remember "the church was born out of conflict, violence, suspicion and even death."
For him and many others, that thought helps them through these violent times.
"The church has grown and strengthened in the darkest of times," said Goldsmith.
Goldsmith prays for all of those impacted in one way or another.
"In our confusion and grief, we also pray for the person who committed this act of violence, and we pray for their family," said Goldsmith.
St. Stephen's Episcopal Church is just outside of Birmingham. Goldsmith said the Episcopal Diocese of Alabama is much like a small family.
"We, of course, know the clergy there, the people there," said Goldsmith. "St. Stephen's Episcopal Church has been known as a great church of hospitality to all the Episcopal Churches in the diocese, as well as their community."
The Rev. Katherine Harper served for many years in Huntsville before moving her family outside of Birmingham to work at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church.
"I hold them and their family in prayer. I know it's part of our job as clergy to help their congregations through difficult times, and I know they'll have the strength of the Holy Spirit to lead their people," said Rev. Goldsmith.
But no matter the event, Goldsmith said, "we need our love for one another to grow and not diminish."
Church of the Nativity opened its church and chapel until 4 p.m. Friday for people to walk in and pray. At noon, the church held a prayer in response to the violence.
The Bishop of Birmingham said in a statement:
"On behalf of all in the Catholic Diocese of Birmingham, I offer sincere condolences and closeness to the families of the deceased victims, prayers for the swift recovery of the injured as well as healing and peace for all affected by this act of violence."