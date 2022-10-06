North Alabama drought fuels 60-acre fire

Parts of North Alabama are officially in a moderate drought, according to data released Thursday from the National Drought Mitigation Center. The same day the data was released, a 60-acre fire broke out in north Madison County.
"This is probably the largest scale event of this type that we've had in several years," said Heath Jones, the president of the Toney Volunteer Fire Department.
It was the largest fire in the area in years, and the dry weather only fueled the flames.
"It's very dry in Madison County right now, especially this area," said Jones.
"We have been dry over the past few weeks, below normal rainfall over the course of, you know, the last couple months," said Jessica Chace, the warning coordination meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Huntsville. "I wouldn't say that it's rare, it's definitely unusual. We haven't had drought conditions I think since 2017."
It's only a moderate drought for now, but conditions don't seem to be changing any time soon.
"We don't have a lot of rainfall in the forecast, so we're not really going to get a lot of relief," said Chace.
For rural Madison County, that's not the forecast they are hoping for. "Our farmers are trying to get their corn and all that out of the fields, so it's really dangerous at times," said Jones.
Chace said during a drought, it's especially important for farmers to stay weather aware. "Always monitor those conditions so that you're aware, and so that we can mitigate any type of fire weather concerns in the future," said Chace.