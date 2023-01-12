North Alabama drops their fourth straight at Liberty

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Down 39-20 at the half, North Alabama rallied to outscore Liberty over the final 20 minutes but came out on the short end of a 72-54 loss to the Flames on the road.
North Alabama held a 34-33 scoring advantage in the second half but couldn't overcome the first half deficit.
With the loss, UNA is now 9-9 overall and 1-4 in ASUN Conference play. Liberty improved to 13-5 and 4-1 in the ASUN.
Jacari Lane led UNA with 17 points, while Will Soucie and Daniel Ortiz added 10 each.
Liberty held a slight 36-33 rebounding advantage, while the Lions hit just four of their 14 three-point attempts.
North Alabama plays at Queens on Saturday, January 14.