North Alabama downs Alabama A&M 84-76 at Elmore

HUNTSVILLE – Will Soucie and Daniel Ortiz scored 18 points each and the University of North Alabama men's basketball team held off Alabama A&M for an 84-76 road win Thursday evening in Huntsville. The win gives the Lions a 3-0 start to the season.
After leading by as many as 16 points in the second half, UNA had to hold off an Alabama A&M rally to get its first road win in the series since the 1979-80 season.
North Alabama appeared to be in control after a basket by Damian Forrest gave the Lions a 55-39 lead with 12:36 remaining. The Bulldogs, however, mounted a comeback, pulling within a single possession down the stretch.
After falling behind by 16, A&M connected on 11-of-15 shots from the floor, including five three-point baskets. A trey with 5:26 remaining made the score 67-64 and prompted a UNA timeout.
The Lions answered with consecutive baskets by Ortiz and Eoin Nelson. After another three-pointer by the home team, Soucie scored four straight points and Ortiz hit from long range to push the lead to 78-71 at the 2:24 mark.
Alabama A&M hit one more trey in the corner, but the Lions were 4-of-6 from the free throw line in the closing minutes to seal the win.
KJ Johnson added 12 points for the Lions while Dallas Howell tossed in 11 points. Forrest finished with a game-high 10 rebounds.
Garrett Hicks led Alabama A&M (0-1) with 18 points.
The two teams combined for 18 turnovers in the first half. UNA took a 35-26 lead into the break after a runner by Johnson at the buzzer. For the game, UNA had 17 turnovers.
UNA will host Blue Mountain on Monday. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. at Flowers Hall.