North Alabama doctor's medical license suspended after investigation into overdose death

A North Alabama doctor's medical license is now suspended after an investigation by the Alabama State Board of Medical Examiners.
The board was tipped off by the Pelham Police Department that one of Dr. Sammy Fuad Bechdach's patients died of an overdose on Dec. 31, 2020.
The board opened its own investigation into Bechdach, who has a Decatur office, that resulted in the suspension.
Shelby County Coroner Lina Evans identified the victim as 21-year-old Katelyn Nicole Whitworth. Her body was discovered in a home on Wildwood Drive in Pelham on Dec. 18, 2020. Evans said the official cause of death was an overdose from heroin and fentanyl. She is believed to have died less than 12 hours before her body was discovered. She was lying in her bed with a tan powdery substance and a makeshift snort straw by her.
The board found Becdach to have given Whitworth nine prescriptions for controlled substances between Nov. 21, 2018, and June 18, 2019.
The investigation also included three video recordings provided by Pelham Police, one of which appeared to show Becdach and Whitworth engaging in sexual activity on a bed shortly before 3 a.m. on Dec. 11, 2020.
Whitworth's mother told the board Bechdach requested her daughter move to Huntsville, which she did. The mother said Bechdach "paid for everything" and even furnished an apartment for her daughter.
The mother told the board Becdach had a locked briefcase with pills in it and would pour liquid OxyContin into Whitworth's mouth and rape her. Whitworth told her mother she was afraid to leave Bechdach because he told her he could "make people disappear" and he'd done it before, according to documents.
Bechdach admitted in writing to the board that he had sex with the victim more than once and would pay for some of her living expenses and give her gifts. He also said he wrote her at least seven prescriptions and had an office visit with her at the Clearview Cancer Institute where he worked.
A spokeswoman for the Institute said in a statement on Wednesday: "While we do not comment on ongoing investigations, we can confirm that Dr. Sammy Becdach is no longer with Clearview Cancer Institute. Our focus is and will continue to be on providing the best patient care. Clearview Cancer Institute is fortunate to have a care team made up of more than 50 providers, which allows us to ensure continuity of care for our patients. We have a plan in place to continue to provide the excellent patient care we are known for."
The board found Bechdach violated multiple codes of conduct, including:
- Unprofessional conduct (two counts)
- Practicing medicine in such a manner as to endanger the health of a patient
- Distribution by prescribing, dispensing, furnishing or supplying of controlled substances to any person or patient for any reason other than legitimate medical purpose
- Failure to maintain for a patient a medical record that meets minimum standards
- Failure to comply with any rule of the Board of Medical Examiners
Becdach has a hearing with the Alabama Board of Medical Examiners at 10 a.m. Sept. 28 in Montgomery.
No criminal charges have been filed against Becdach at this time.